DSS Broke Into Rice Trader’s House, ‘Carted Away Money’ And Arrested Him For Nothing – Falana Chambers

Falana and Falana Chambers has asked the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to request for the release of one Abiodun Emmanuel Ilesanmi from “illegal” custody of the Department of State Services in Shagisha, Lagos.

In a letter dated May 4 and stamped by NHRC on May 5, Musa Abu, the chambers informed the Commission that DSS operatives remanded his client since April 2 (34 days) and vowed not to release him until he provided either a senator or m inister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as surety.

According to the letter obtained by our correspondent, Ilesanmi is a rice trader at the Mile 12 Commodity Market, Ketu.

Abu alleged that DSS operatives raided his house and shop on April 2, without a search warrant, and found nothing incriminating in his custody.

“At about 2 am on 2nd April, 2021, a team of armed officers of the State Security Service (SSS) Shagisha, Lagos State, broke into our client’s house at Alapera/Ogundu Estate, Lagos, searched the entire house, and carted away money, documents and other valuable items.

“At the end of the search, the SSS officials arrested our client without a warrant of arrest and took him away.

” A few hours later, our client was later taken to his shop at Mile 2 Commodity Market by the armed officers of the SSS which was searched, without a search warrant, ” he said.

He added: “In response to our application for the release of our client the SSS demanded that we produce a surety who must be a Senator or a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigena.

“Apart from the fact that our client has not committed any offence to warrant the production of a surety he is not in a position to find a Senator or Minister to stand as surety for him.”

Abu said if his client had committed an offense, he should have been transferred to the Nigeria Customs Service or to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for investigation and prosecution.

He further claimed that the DSS operatives’ behavior could be described as a violation of the fundamental right of his client.

“We are therefore compelled to request you to use your good offices to prevail on the management of the SSS to release our client from illegal custody forthwith,” Abu stated.

It is within the purview of the NHRC to look into alleged human rights violations in Nigeria.