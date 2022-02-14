DSS Did Not Allow Nnamdi Kanu Change Clothes, Ready For Legal Firework Feb 16, Counsel says

Barr Ifeanyi Ejiofor, counsel to the detained leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, Monday, said the IPOB leader is ready for the legal tussle against the federal government on Feb 16.

Kanu is being tried in an Abuja High Court over alleged treason, leading a proscribed group and jumping of bail.

Ejiofor, who spoke through a statement after visiting Kanu in the DSS custody in Abuja, further said Kanu’s legal team would challenge violation of court orders meted to Kanu while in detention.

Ejiofor said, “We observed our routine visit to our client, Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kan, [on] 10th Day of February, 2022.

“Extensive interaction was held with him on mainly legal issues, as well as other engaging related matters.

“Though, for reasons we were not told, the officials of the DSS rejected for the umpteenth time the change of clothes brought for him.

“We, however, protested against this obvious violation of court order, and insisted on seeing the head of the appropriate department to lodge our complaint, but Onyendu advised that we take up the infractions at the appropriate forum in view of the fact that a positive order of court was flouted.

“Also, forming part of our demand for explanations is the fact that some other guests that visited Onyendu were not hitherto cleared.

“Onyendu still insisted that this obvious infraction be addressed at the appropriate forum because it constitutes a violation of positive order of the court.

“The visit proceeded smoothly and personal notes were taken of Onyendu’s erudite views/contributions towards a successful outing come 16th day of February, 2021.

“Onyendu was equally briefed on the level of progress on other matters simultaneously going on in other courts affecting other young Igbo youths still in solitary confinement of the detaining authorities, who are yet to be formally arraigned in court. Other details in relation to this brief shall remain private.

“As usual, Onyendu appreciated his ardent supporters who have remained unshaken and resolute even in the face of obvious tribulations and sabotage.

“Please, be reassured that this month is a month of uncommon victory. Do not be distracted by the desperate contrive of the enemies of UMUCHINEKE which is now obviously coming in different dimensions and being orchestrated by moles.

“It is forward ever and backward never. Onyendu encourages you all to remain peaceful in the conduct of your affairs, and prayerful, particularly in times like this because victory is no longer far from us.

“Onyendu is fully prepared for the 16th of February’s outing. You all will see him live and direct.”