DSS’ Failure To Act On Intelligence Forced U.S Embassy To Publicise Terror Threat – Source

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Since the United States Embassy made public intelligence of an attempted terror attack in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), it appeared that they had beaten the Department of State Services (DSS) to their job, but top sources in the agency alleged that they have been in the know of the information.

Advertisement

The source who spoke on the condition of anonymity alleged that the information had earlier been passed across security stakeholders but no express order was issued.

The personnel’s claim is against the backdrop of the arrest of suspected terrorists residing at the Trademore Estate, Lugbe area of the FCT, where explosives and other weapons were recovered from an apartment.

“It was the intelligence by the US Embassy that prompted the raid at the Trademore Estate but the DSS had the information. They were together with operatives from the US Embassy and raided a particular apartment that the guys rented.

“They discovered explosives and pistols from the apartment because they have been on the trail for those guys for a while. So, the DSS hold back a lot from the public even when having solid intelligence because when you send up (authorities), it will not be acted upon because they need express order from the presidency.

“The men on the field will risk their lives to provide this information, only for little or no implementation. So, the information of the terror alert was on the ground and the stakeholders (identities withdrawn) were copied, yet actions were not taken. They didn’t alert the public which is why the US decided to make it public.”

Advertisement

THE WHISTLER had earlier reported about the raid by the DSS at the Trademore Estate on Monday. The raid came barely 24 hours after the US raised an alarm of a terror attack in the FCT, advising its residents to stay safe and report any suspicious movement around them to the security authorities.

The United Kingdom Embassy and Canadian and Australian Governments followed suit advising its citizens in Nigeria to avoid non-essential travels to the nation’s capital city.

This had made the US Government authorize the relocation of its employees and their families from Abuja on Wednesday over potential terrorist attacks, but the Federal Government while reacting to the US intelligence said it has taken firm control of the situation.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, while fielding questions from the State House correspondents had said, “Now, of course, this so-called travel advisory as far as we’re concerned, as a government we have in the last few months, taken a firm handle of security.

“What I said is that click-baiting, which is, you find a story which is not verified and you immediately share it, always causes panic.

“But I want to reassure both citizens, non-Nigerians, Nigerians living in this country, that security agencies are on top of this matter.

“Of course, the terrorists would not stop to try to embarrass or intimidate the government but what I’m saying is that this country is safe. And there’s no cause for alarm. No cause to panic”.