DSS Issues Statement On Arrest Of Gov Ganduje’s Aide Without Giving Reasons

The Department of State Services says the reason for the arrest of the former media aide to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, Salihu Tanko-Yakasai, is beyond expressing negative views on President Muhammadu Buhari on social media, but failed to state the reasons.

This was revealed in a statement signed by the spokesman of the Service, Dr Peter Afunanya, on Sunday.

“This is to confirm that Salihu Tanko-Yakasai is with the DSS and he is being investigated over issues beyond the expression of opinions in the social media as wrongly alleged by sections of the public,’’ he stated.

The statement did not however say the real reasons for his arrest.

Ganduje, on Saturday, sacked the media adviser over alleged unguarded comments and utterances.

He said that his aide failed to differentiate between personal opinion and official stand on matters of public concern.

So, he said, he could not be allowed to continue to serve in a government he does not believe in.