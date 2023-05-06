DSS, Other Security Agencies Meet In Abia, Call For Peace In S/East

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The South East Zonal State Directors of Security yesterday held their first quarter of 2023 meeting in Umuahia, the Abia State capital, with a call for the maintenance of peace and security in the region.

The meeting which took place at Abia State Command Headquarters in Umuahia, was approved by the Director General, Department of State Security, Magaji Bichi.

Speaking at the event, the Abia State Director of DSS, Friday Onuche, said the aim of the conference was to collaborate and synergize to see what each security agency is doing differently to bring about peace and also to examine the challenges facing the region and profer solutions.

In his remark , the Chairman of the South East Conference of State Directors of Security and SDS Enugu State, Mr Aminu Hena who spoke on behalf of the Director General of State Services, stated that the meeting should have held at the first quarter of 2023 but was postponed because of the 2023 general elections.

Hena told other security agencies that the meeting is scheduled to hold quarterly, noting that it is held rotationally between all states in the South East and provides an avenue to deliberate and analyze the problems facing each state in the entire region.

Speaking on behalf of all the other security agencies in the state, Brigadier General Adegoke Moses Adetuyi, the commander of the 14th Brigade of the Nigerian Army Ohafia, said security agencies have been collaborating effectively in the state adding that security is not a one-man business.

“We come together to deliberate on the issue of security and analyze those areas that are peculiar to the state and the environment.

“Security is not a one-man operation”.

He further stated that Abia is one of the most stable and safe states in the South East Zone owing to the coordinated collaboration of several security agencies in the State.

In a closing remark, the Commissioner for Homeland Security for Abia State, Sopuruchi Bekee, thanked the security agencies in the state for their effort in keeping the state peaceful and promised to always support them through the state government.