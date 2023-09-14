DSS Pays Medical Bills Of Injured Abuja Fashion Designer, Says Visit Not Admission Of Guilt

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Thursday said it has visited the two victims who sustained injuries following the clash between its operatives and a fashion designer in the Garki Market of Abuja.

The DSS, in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Peter Afunnaya, said the visit to the victims in different hospitals is not an admission of guilt.

THE WHISTLER reports that DSS operatives had opened fire in the market after a misunderstanding ensued between him and a female client. The situation escalated and a lady was hit by a stray bullet.

The statement read partly, “This is to further inform the public that the Service has constituted an in-house investigative team on the matter.

“While the inquiry is ongoing, the Service has visited the two injured persons at the different hospitals where they are receiving treatment.

“It committed to the payment of the medical bills and made required deposits in this regard.

“To show sincerity of purpose at the time of the visits, the Service expressed readiness to move them to its world class medical facility in Abuja.

“It could have undertaken these actions even if its staff were not involved.

“Though these efforts are not, in any way, an admission of guilt (as investigation is yet to be concluded), the Service believes that the victims deserve empathy, financial support and justice.”

The DSS said it is in regular contact with their families or guardians, and has followed their recovery and progress.

The agency added that the victims are also responding to treatment.

“The public may wish to note that the Service has not interfered with the investigation of the Police which is also detaining its Staff suspected to be involved in the incident.

“The Service’s position is not only to ensure justice for the victims, but it is in line with its avowed commitment to transparency, accountability and rule of law.

“Nevertheless, updates of this nature will always be made available till the matter is finally resolved,” the DSS said.