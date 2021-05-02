DSS Quiet On Pantami, But Warns ‘Misguided’ Religious Leaders Against ‘Unnecessary Vituperations’

56 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of State Services, on Sunday, cautioned those it described as “misguided elements” against throwing Nigeria into anarchy.

The state service said it would not tolerate “unnecessary vituperations” and calls for “forceful change of government” by religious and past political leaders in the country.

THE WHISTLER reports that the DSS’ warning came about five days after reverend father Ejike Mbaka, the spiritual director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, called for President Muhammadu Buhari’s resignation.

Mbaka had urged the National Assembly to impeach the president for failing to tame the tides insecurity across the country.

Although the DSS did not specifically mention Mbaka’s name, the state service said activities of the religious and past political leaders have threatened the sovereignty and corporate existence of the country.

In a statement by its spokesman on Sunday, Peter Afunanya, the DSS said the main objective of such persons was to “cause a disintegration of the country.”

THE WHISTLER further reports that despite calls on the DSS to invite the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, over his past remarks which support activities of terrorists, the state service made no reference to the matter in its statement.

Afunanya said, “It is unfortunate that those in the forefront of this are respectable individuals who should be patriotic and not allow their personal ambitions to ruin the nation. The Service has also noted their desperation and penchant to collaborate with external forces and influences against Nigeria.

“They are reminded that even though democracy offers free speech, it does not give room to reckless pronouncements capable of undermining security. It is instructive to note that the ballot box remains the vehicle of change in a democracy.

“In this regard, self-centred individuals and groups are warned to stop engaging in acts inimical to the peace and sovereignty of this nation. In the same manner, influential personalities should be sensitive to the emerging situations and guard against divisive and inciting utterances that may cause a breakdown of law and order.

“Recently, the Service invited and cautioned some persons who deniably recounted their earlier statements or said they were quoted out of context. The public should be wary of such individuals and their co-travellers who, incite them in the open but, turn in the secret to retrieve their words after they had caused the damage.

“While the Service reaffirms its unambiguous support to an indivisible, indisolluble and united Nigerian State in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution, it will no longer tolerate deliberate machinations by subversive and hostile groups whose agenda is to throw the country into anarchy so as to serve the interests of their sponsors. Consequently, the Servcie is assiduously working with other security and law enforcement agencies to ensure the maintenance of peace and internal security of the country.”