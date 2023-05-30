DSS Siege On Our Office Distrupted Exhibits, Court Cases- EFCC

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has revealed details of the incident that occurred at its Lagos Office located at Awolowao Road, in the Ikoyi area of Lagos State.

The EFCC in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren on Tuesday confirmed reports that operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) barricaded the Commission’s office with armored personnel carriers, denying operatives access to the office.

The statement read partly: “This development is strange to the Commission given that we have cohabited with the DSS in that facility for 20 years without incident.

“By denying operatives access to their offices, the commission’s operations at its largest hub with over 500 personnel, hundreds of exhibits, and many suspects in detention have been disrupted.

“Cases scheduled for court hearing today have been aborted, while many suspects who have been invited for questioning are left unattended.

“Even more alarming is that suspects in detention are left without care with grave implications for their rights as inmates. All of these have wider implications for the nation’s fight against economic and financial crimes.

“The siege is inconsistent with the synergy expected of agencies working for the same government and nation, especially when there are ongoing discussions on the matter”.

The DSS had earlier debunked claims that its operatives barricaded the EFCC office in Lagos after media reports revealed the tussle between both parties earlier on Tuesday.

Sources had confirmed to THE WHISTLER that the dispute was based on ownership of the building, but the DSS in its response said, “there was no controversy over the building” and “there is no rivalry between the Service and the EFCC”.