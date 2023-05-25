DSS Uncovers Plans To Disrupt May 29 Inauguration- Spokesman

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Department of State Services (DSS) has advised Nigerians to desist from misinformation or inciting tension in the polity ahead of the May 29 presidential inauguration in Abuja.

The agency said it had uncovered plans by some elements to disrupt May 29 Inauguration ceremonies across the country.

The DSS disclosed this in a series of tweets, signed by its spokesperson, Peter Afunnaya on Thursday.

Afunnaya said the agency is abreast of plans by subversive elements to disrupt the programme in parts of the country.

“The aim is to undermine security agencies’ efforts at ensuring peaceful ceremonies as well as creating panic and fear among members of the public.

“Based on these, citizens, the media and Civil Society Organizations are advised to adhere strictly to security and civil protocols during the events.

“They are also urged to shun fake news, false alarms, skewed reportage/narratives and sensationalism that may likely inflame division, tension and violence prior to and after the exercises,” the DSS said.

Afunnaya noted that such an act would serve no purpose other than destroying national unity and cohesion.

The DSS further warned all unauthorized and unaccredited persons to stay away from restricted and designated areas at the event venues.

The Service called for the populace to remain calm and law-abiding while assuring Nigerians of its sustained collaboration with sister agencies to ensure successful inaugurations.

Presidential-Elect, Bola Tinubu and Vice-Presidential Elect Kashim Shetima will be inaugurated on May 29 in Abuja. New state governors will also be inaugurated in most of the States.