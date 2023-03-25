DSS Warns Politicians Planning Anarchy

40 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Department Of State Services (DSS) has alerted over plans by some desperate politicians to ignite violence and anarchy in the country.

Following the fallout of the just concluded 2023 elections, some aggrieved politicians and groups have taken laws into their hands by making inciteful utterances and hitting up the polity.

The state’s secret service said the agency would not tolerate a situation where “persons and/or groups take laws into their hands and champion anarchy”.

In a statement signed by its Spokesperson, Peter Afunnaya, the agency noted that those peddling fake news, hate speech and all forms of false narratives as a basis to ignite violence or pit the people against the present or incoming administration should desist from it.

The agency further noted that those inciting violence have nothing to gain as doing so will not “only consume them but also the innocent”.

Afunnaya berated the politicians using their social media platforms with a large following to mislead Nigerians.

“This, to say the least, does not augur well for peaceful coexistence and general order. The Service hereby warns those desperate to cause a breakdown of law and order to desist from that,” the agency said.

Recall that the DSS had earlier advised political players to abide by the rules of engagement as well as approach the courts for redress, if and where there are suspicions of infractions on extant electoral law.

“It is evident that some aggrieved politicians are already taking advantage of this legal process. This, without a doubt, is the beauty of democracy.

“It is strongly believed that this approach enhances peace and security. All and sundry should cherish it,” the DSS said.