DSS withdraws suit against ex-terrorists negotiator, Tukur Mamu

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Department of State Services, on Thursday, withdrew a suit filed at a Federal High Court, Abuja to detain the former terrorists’ negotiator, Tukur Mamu, for 60 more days after his arrest.

Advertisement

DSS’ counsel, A.M. Danlami, told Justice Nkeonye Maha shortly after the matter was called for hearing.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1619/2022 between SSS and Tukur Mamu, was listed for further proceedings on the day’s cause list.

Upon resumed hearing, Danlami, who sought to withdraw the case, said that the matter has been overtaken by events.

“My lord, this matter is slated for hearing today. However, the matter has been overtaken by events. We wish to withdraw the suit,” he said.

Following the application, Justice Maha struck out the suit.

“Application of the learner counsel succeeds. The application is hereby struck out having been withdrawn,” she ruled.

Advertisement

NAN reports that the security agency, through its lawyer, Ahmed Magaji, had, on Sept. 13, moved a motion ex-parte, which sought an order of the court to detain Mamu for 60 more days in the first instance, pending the conclusion of its investigation.

The motion marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1617/2022, was dated and filed on Sept. 12.

It urged the court to grant its reliefs to enable it to conclude its investigation on Mamu, who had been leading the negotiation with the terrorists for the release of the Abuja-Kaduna train passengers kidnapped in March.

NAN reports that almost six months after the Abuja-Kaduna train passengers were kidnapped by Boko Haram terrorists, the remaining 23 kidnapped victims finally regained their freedom on Oct. 5 following the Federal Government’s intervention.

Mamu was, on Sept. 6, arrested in Cairo, the capital of Egypt, with his family members by foreign security agents.

Mamu, who was on his way to Saudi Arabia for lesser Hajj, was detained at Cairo International Airport before being repatriated back to Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the DSS, in the affidavit in support of the ex-parte motion, alleged that its preliminary investigation established the offences of the logistic supplier, aiding and abetting acts of terrorism against Mamu.