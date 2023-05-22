Dual Citizens Banned From Becoming Lawmakers In Iran

Iranian politicians who held dual citizenship would no longer be allowed to run for parliament, according to a new law.

In addition, anyone with a permanent residence in another country would also be banned from serving as a lawmaker.

Iranian legislators passed a law to this effect on Sunday, according to a report by state news agency IRNA.

The measure is aimed at preventing conflicts of interest.

A similar bill to ensure that candidates with only Iranian citizenship were eligible to run for president was passed in 2020.

The recent execution of the British-Iranian and former top politician Alireza Akbari caused international outrage.

He was convicted of espionage, sparking a debate in the country among Iranian politicians about his loyalties, based on his British citizenship.

Millions of Iranians currently live abroad.

After the Islamic Revolution of 1979, many of the country’s inhabitants emigrated to Europe, the U.S. or Canada.

In the decades that followed, many people moved abroad for work, to study, or because of political persecution.