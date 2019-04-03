The foreign affairs aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has come under heavy criticism after being accused of releasing the names of five Nigerians arrested for alleged robbery in Dubai, UAE, with the intention of stereotyping an ethnic group.
Dabir-Erewe had today (Wednesday) released the names of the Nigerians who were accused of robbing a Bureau De Change to the tune of Dh 2.3 million Dinars in Sharjah Area of Dubai on Monday.
The presidential aide, in a statement by her special assistant, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, gave the names of the suspects as “Chimuanya Emmanuel Ozoh, Benjamin Nwachukwu Ajah, Kingsley Ikenna Ngoka, Tochukwu Leonard Alisi, Chile Micah Ndunagu.”
In the statement, Debiri-Erewa described the alleged action of the suspects as “despicable and shameful,” as she lamented that the suspects went to a foreign land to disgrace the country.
She had earlier said in a tweet: “We need to tell our brothers behaving badly to behave. Let’s get the names of those involved to name and shame them.”
The presidential aide however came under the hammer of some Nigerians who hold the view that she released the suspects’ names with the intention to stereotype the Igbo nation as criminals. However, there are others who defended her action of “naming and shaming” as necessary deterrent to criminality.