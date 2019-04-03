Advertisement

The foreign affairs aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has come under heavy criticism after being accused of releasing the names of five Nigerians arrested for alleged robbery in Dubai, UAE, with the intention of stereotyping an ethnic group.

Dabir-Erewe had today (Wednesday) released the names of the Nigerians who were accused of robbing a Bureau De Change to the tune of Dh 2.3 million Dinars in Sharjah Area of Dubai on Monday.

The presidential aide, in a statement by her special assistant, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, gave the names of the suspects as “Chimuanya Emmanuel Ozoh, Benjamin Nwachukwu Ajah, Kingsley Ikenna Ngoka, Tochukwu Leonard Alisi, Chile Micah Ndunagu.”

In the statement, Debiri-Erewa described the alleged action of the suspects as “despicable and shameful,” as she lamented that the suspects went to a foreign land to disgrace the country.

She had earlier said in a tweet: “We need to tell our brothers behaving badly to behave. Let’s get the names of those involved to name and shame them.”

If the UAE gets hard on us as Nigerians cos of this, we will ??????

We need to tell our brothers behaving badly to behave. Let’s get the names of those involved to name and shame them.

One bad apple cannot be allowed to spoil the whole bunch!! https://t.co/skQMrw75VP — Abike Dabiri-Erewa (@abikedabiri) April 1, 2019

The presidential aide however came under the hammer of some Nigerians who hold the view that she released the suspects’ names with the intention to stereotype the Igbo nation as criminals. However, there are others who defended her action of “naming and shaming” as necessary deterrent to criminality.

TWEETS:

Yoruba woman executed in Saudi Arabia…Abike Dabiri no name.

3 Kwara pilgrims in Mecca custody for drugs … No names

20 Nigerians on death row in Mecca.

Nigerian kills British soldier.

2 Nigerian brothers in Smollett case.



5 robbers in UAE…Abike these other ones are Igbo — Open Conscience (@conscience_open) April 3, 2019

Abike, the Govt plus individuals like Jagz, yourself & others on social media harbor anti-igbo sentiments, period.



I can understand that Jag guy doing shit like this but you?! I fucking was a fan of yours & for you to turn around & do this shit?!



🖕 — Proud Nigerian (@FrustratedNige1) April 3, 2019

Abike Dabiri – Erewe is an ethnic irridientist. She is a scum who cannot hide her disdain for the Igbo. To me she acted like a pig and one smelly daughter of whore. Why single out the Igbo boys for naming but failed to name their Saudi Arabia counterparts? — Ugochukwu Johnson (@Ugochukwuuwaeke) April 3, 2019

Of "Igbo Origin?" We are doomed in this country. We now classify bad eggs by their tribes. Tomorrow one person wants Biafra and you guys will shout them down. I don't blame your dead blog but Abike Dabiri. — #NONSO (@midasnonso) April 3, 2019

5 igbos get caught for robbery in UAE and Abike Dabiri(FG) and BMC is having a field day doing what they do best. https://t.co/a3qUu0glSD — Chief Aka (@online_medic) April 3, 2019

AGAIN, WHY DIDN'T ABIKE DABIRI-EREJUWA PUBLISH THE NAMES OF THE EIGHT (8) DRUG TRAFFICKERS RECENTLY EXECUTED BY SAUDI ARABIA?



INSTEAD, WHAT SHE DID WAS TO SUPPLANT IGBO NAMES IN HER REPORT.



ISN'T THIS UNPATRIOTICALLY AND UNETHICAL? https://t.co/i6czZQD9kf — Paul Achalla (@AchallaPaul) April 3, 2019