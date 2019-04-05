Advertisement

The Embassy of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Abuja, Nigeria, has debunked media reports that the country had suspended the issuance of tourist visas to Nigerians.

The UAE Embassy said this following rumours that the country had stopped issuing visas to Nigerians over the recent incident of robbery at a Burea De Change in the Sharjah Area of Dubai by nationals of the country.

The reports made the rounds after five Nigerians were on Monday arrested in connection with the robbery.

But reacting, the UAE Embassy in Abuja described the reports as “inaccurate”. It urged the media to always verify news from official sources before making use of them.

“In light of the press reports published today alleging that the UAE has suspended issuing tourist visas to Nigerian nationals, the UAE Embassy in Abuja announces that these news are inaccurate and stresses the importance of sourcing news from its official channel,” read a press statement on the verified Twitter handle (@UAEEmbassyNGR) of the embassy.

