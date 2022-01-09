Dunamis Pastor Narrates How Church Attendee Was Rescued From ‘Suicide Demons’

An officiating pastor of the Dunamis International Gospel Center, DIGC, GloryDome, Abuja, has narrated how a church attendee explained how he almost used the insecticide called ‘Sniper’ to take his life.

The young man whose name was given as Abraham, came to the church for the first time during its anointing service in Abuja on Sunday.

He was said to have been delivered when the DIGC Senior Pastor, Paul Enenche, prayed for the congregation.

The officiating pastor while introducing Abraham, narrated how he attempted to take his own life.

The pastor said Abraham started thinking of committing suicide because whenever he made money, it would “fizzle out” within few days without knowing what he did with it.

The pastor said, “He began to hear voices telling him to kill himself as there is no need to live.

“He had sniper in his pocket and he wrote a suicide note to his parents.

“But as he stepped into this place, you(Enenche) kept saying there will be restoration.

“He said he saw a shadow like a giant lizard and it left him and all the heaviness left him.”

The pastor also showed the congregation the sniper and the letter.

Reacting, Pastor Enenche explained that there are two reasons why people commit suicide.

On one hand is the thought of defeat or cowardice but on the other hand, is purely a demonic attack, the cleric explained.

“At times, people wonder why some persons kill themselves, some, it is a product of total cowardice , complete defeat where you agree that you have failed and you agree that the devil is more powerful than you, and you agree to go to a godless eternity.

“Other people, it is the peak of demonic oppression, almost at the peak of insanity where they behave contrary to what they would have done naturally; this is the kind of thing this guy is dealing with,” he explained.

The cleric further explained that depression can lead to one being oppressed thereby leading to the person’s subsequent destruction.

He acknowledged that people see the ‘sniper’ insecticide as a fast way to take their lives, adding that relevent stakeholders should ban it.

“I think they should ban that Sniper company or whatever; they should look for something else to kill insects and forget about this thing.

“It can just be banned, let it be banned,” he said.

He then led the congregation to pray against depression and suicide.