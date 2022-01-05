Duncan Mighty Survives Motor Accident, Discharged From Hospital

Nigerian singer, Duncan Mighty has survived a motor accident while driving to Uyo.

The car which he was driving veered off the road and plunged into a river on January 2, 2022.

The River State-born took to his verified Instagram page on Wednesday to appreciate God and fans who prayed for him.

Sharing a video of himself on the hospital bed, he wrote, ”God bless you all for your prayers, 2nd January on our way to Uyo, our vehicle moved straight into the river after a trailer on a high speed failed break. That was the last thing I can remember.

“Next is seeing myself in a hospital. To our rescuers Akwa Ibom /Ogoni youths God bless you, I’ve been discharged and sound.”