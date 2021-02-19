E-Money Celebrates 40th Birthday With Car Gifts To Fans

39 SHARES Share Tweet

Emeka Okonkwo, popularly known as E-Money on Thursday celebrated his 40th birthday by gifting luxury cars to some of his friends.

The name E-money came to him after he started throwing money and demonstrating the kind of luxurious life he has.

The young billionaire who was born on February 18, 1981, is the younger brother of Nigerian singer, Kingsley Chinweike Okonkwo popularly known as Kcee.

Kcee who presented the cars to the beneficiaries said that his brother’s birthday is always symbolic with the gifting of cars and other valuable items to worthy and deserving individuals.

In a post he made on his official Instagram page, he wrote; “As you all know every 18th of February is my brother E-money’s Birthday which is symbolic with gifting of cars and other valuable items to worthy and deserving individuals.

“This is year is not an exception as I am handing over the cars and other gifts to the beneficiaries on behalf of my brother who is presently not in town. Happy Birthday to the best brother anyone could have, I pray for more of God’s blessings over you! @iam_emoney1 HBD to you again”.

See photos below;