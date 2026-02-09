E-Transmission Of Election Results Scares Political Class, Says Itodo

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Executive Director of YIAGA Africa, Samson Itodo, has said refusal by Nigeria’s political class to adopt the electronic transmission of election results

stems largely from fear of its power.

Itodo made the remarks on Sunday amid mounting controversy following the Senate’s passage of the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2026, which excluded provisions mandating real-time electronic transmission of election results.

THE WHISTLER reports that the Senate passed the amendment bill last Wednesday but voted against compulsory electronic transmission, a move that has drawn criticism from opposition parties, civil society organisations and concerned citizens.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, Itodo noted that no technological system is completely immune to breaches but stressed that safeguards can reduce vulnerabilities.

“What you do about those vulnerabilities is that you institute mechanisms that limit the extent of vulnerability, so you prevent any form of attack, because there is no system in the world that is insulated from penetration. So let’s get that clear.

“But in this particular instance, what the political class seem to be scared of is the power that electronic transmission of results has.

“What does it do? It enhances the transparency of the process. It also ensures it has a deterrent effect, because at the lowest and perhaps the weakest link of our entire results management process is at the collation level. That is where results are manipulated.

“And what INEC did by introducing electronic transmission, whether it’s iReV, is the fact that after voting at the polling unit, you collate the results, enter the results sheets, and then upload it on a portal defined by INEC.

“That way it enhances accessibility, so that when it goes to the coalition centre, everyone already sees the result,” he said.

However, he warned that abandoning the system could increase the risk of result alteration, as figures could be changed at collation centres without immediate public scrutiny.

He also cited several elections where electronic transmission reportedly improved credibility, including polls in Nasarawa, Zamfara and Abia states.

“If the critics say electronic transmission doesn’t work, it worked in Nasarawa, it worked in Zamfara, it worked in Abia. There are lots of elections where this particular mode deepened the integrity of the process,” he added.

The Senate’s decision has continued to spark nationwide debate, with critics arguing that rejecting real-time electronic transmission could undermine electoral transparency and public confidence ahead of future elections.

Meanwhile, the Senate has announced plans to hold an emergency sitting on Tuesday amid the growing controversy surrounding the Electoral Act.