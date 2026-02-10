E-Transmission: Protest Enters Day-Two As Senate Plans Shift In Position

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Protest over Senate’s rejection of real-time electronic transmission of election results enters its second day as Senate moves to reconsider its stance on the clause.

Among the protesters on Tuesday, is a former Transportation Minister and chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Rotimi Amaechi.

Amaechi joined the protesters at the main gate of the National Assembly, demanding the inclusion of real-time electronic transmission of election results from the polling units to INEC’s central server.

The Senate has scheduled an emergency plenary session for 12pm, amid nationwide outcry over the upper legislative body’s decision to jettison the real-time clause.

The Senate’s position automatically vests INEC with discretionary powers over the mode of transmission of election results in the 2027 general election.

The Electoral Act 2022 had left the decision exclusively to INEC, resulting in the electoral umpire opting for manual transmission in the 2023 election.

Among the protesters on Monday was the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election, Mr Peter Obi.