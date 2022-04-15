EASTER: FCT Police Beefs Up Security, Deploys 2,336 Personnel To Worship Centres, Others

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has deployed a total of 2,336 personnel for the security of lives and properties during the Easter celebration.

The FCT Police Spokesperson, DSP Josephine Adeh in a statement on Friday said the deployment was to also ensure that there is watertight security at all places of worship.

The Commissioner of Police, Sunday Babaji while felicitating with Christian Faithful asked that they utilize the celebration to admonish those within their spheres of influence to embrace peace and tolerance for one another and persons of other faith.

The statement read partly: “The Commissioner of Police while assuring residents that the Command has taken intentional effort in deploying a robust security architecture containing Two thousand three hundred and thirty-six (2336) Police personnel for the Easter period.

“And beyond, charged operatives to ensure that there is watertight security at all places of worship, an effective foot and vehicular patrol to parks, recreational and entertainment centres, to ensure the free flow of traffic and respond promptly to distress calls from within the city centre and the suburbs, doing this with respect for fundamental human rights and in accordance to standard best practices.”

The Police Commissioner also directed the strategic deployment of Tactical and Intelligence Assets across the city, “and in strong synergy with Sister agencies and the local security outfits, immediately respond to any unfriendly emergency”.

The Command further urged FCT residents to cooperate with the Police, remain vigilant, and report any suspicious or abnormal occurrence to the Police through the following emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883, While the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) desk, could be reached on: 0902 222 2352.