Easter: Oyo Police Ask Residents To Download NPF Rescue Me App, To Conduct ‘Stop And Search’

Oyo State Police Command has assured residents of the state of adequate security of lives and property especially during the Easter season.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Ngozi Onadeko, gave the assurance in a statement on Friday by the command’s spokesman, Adewale Osifeso.

The command also gave out emergency lines which residents could call in case of any situation that required the urgent attention of security agents.

“In cases of emergency, the Command can always be reached through these emergency control room numbers: 615 (toll free) (OYO STATE SECURITY TRUST FUND), and Oyo State Police Command emergency lines 07055495413 and 08081768614.

“The NPF rescue me app is also available for free download on both Android and Apple IOS, for Android and iphone users respectively.”

The CP also directed the area commanders, DPOs and others to ensure adequate security in their domains to ensure a hitch-free Easter celebrations.

The statement read, “In a conscious effort aimed at ridding Oyo State and its environs off crime and criminality through the Easter festivities and beyond, the Oyo State Police Command under the amiable leadership of CP Ngozi Onadeko, fdc has re-affirmed its commitment to leave no stone unturned as it continues its constitutional and statutory mandate of protecting lives and properties.

“To this end, the command has emplaced high octane proactive security measures deliberately designed at providing comprehensive and robust security coverage for the citizenry, characterized by effective deployment of operational, intelligence and tactical assets round the clock and spanning across the length and breadth of the state to forestall any untoward situation.

” In furtherance to the above, Area Commanders, Heads of tactical formations and Divisional Police Officers have been mandated to increase layers of supervision for officers on the field, conduct effective stop and search, engage in visibility policing patrols along major Highways/boundary points in addition to intelligence-led raids of black spots and convoy patrols with relevant agencies and non-state actors.

“So also, Critical government infrastructures, financial institutions, places of worship, media houses, recreational centres, parks and other public facilities would be given adequate protection through effective surveillance and coverage by the Command.

” The Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Police Command, CP Ngozi Onadeko, also enjoined all and sundry to anchor around the virtues of forgiveness, tolerance, selflessness and love in line with the ascension of Christ. They are also encouraged to be unrelenting with the provision of credible and timely information to the Police at all times,” it added.