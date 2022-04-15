Easter: Police Pledge Adequate Security For Anambra Residents

Residents of Anambra State will be adequately protected during and after the Easter celebration, the state police commissioner, CP Echeng Echeng, said Friday.

Mr Echeng further tasked them to emulate the selfless lifestyle of Jesus Christ as they celebrate the Easter.

The state police public relations officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement made available to THE WHISTLER in Awka.

He said, “The CP also charged the area commanders, heads of tactical units, divisional police officers (DPOs) and heads of departments (HODs) across the command to be on the alert and be security responsive to prevent any untoward situation in their areas of responsibilities (AoR).”

Echeng in the release urged them to put in place all necessary security measures to ensure a secure, peaceful and incident-free celebration throughout the Easter season and beyond.

“The officers were enjoined to, amongst other things, carry out confidence building and crime prevention patrols on major highways, residential and industrial areas, vulnerable points, places of worship, other places of public resort and around all critical national infrastructure.

“The CP equally directed the personnel to be mindful of the fundamental rights of the citizens, and discharge their responsibilities with all sense of decorum and vigilance.

“He enjoined them to be security conscious and continue to provide the police with useful information that will assist to effectively track down criminal elements in our society.”

The residents were encouraged to report suspicious persons or movements to the nearest police station or through the command’s emergency numbers 112 or call 07039194332 for prompt response.