Easter Truce Collapses As Russia, Ukraine Trade Accusations Of Violations

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A 32-hour ceasefire declared for Orthodox Easter between Russia and Ukraine collapsed within hours of taking effect, with both sides accusing each other of widespread violations as fighting continued across multiple fronts.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had announced the temporary truce on Thursday, ordering a halt to hostilities from 4pm Moscow time on Saturday through Easter Sunday. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Kyiv would observe the ceasefire only if Russian forces adhered to it, warning that Ukrainian troops would respond proportionately to any breaches.

The pause briefly coincided with a prisoner exchange in which both sides released 175 servicemen, raising initial hopes of a limited humanitarian breakthrough.

However, those hopes quickly faded as Ukraine’s military General Staff reported 469 alleged violations by Russian forces by late Saturday, including 22 assault operations, 153 shelling incidents, 19 attack drone strikes and 275 first-person-view drone attacks.

Ukrainian officials also reported continued air strikes and guided bomb deployments in several areas despite the truce.

Russian authorities, however, accused Ukraine of launching drone attacks shortly after the ceasefire began, with officials in border regions reporting civilian casualties and infrastructure damage.

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In Kursk Region, Governor Alexander Khinshtein said a Ukrainian drone struck a petrol station in the town of Lgov, injuring three people, including a child and the child’s mother.

In neighbouring Belgorod Region, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported two civilians wounded in drone strikes on Shebekino and Grayvoron, with additional shelling damaging residential buildings.

By Sunday morning, both sides had escalated their claims, with Russia’s Defence Ministry alleging nearly 2,000 violations by Ukrainian forces and Ukrainian officials reporting even higher figures against Moscow.

The accusations reflect a familiar pattern seen in previous holiday truces that have repeatedly failed to hold.

The breakdown comes amid stalled diplomatic efforts led by the United States to broker a broader peace settlement.

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These efforts have been complicated by the parallel conflict involving Washington and Iran in the Middle East, where negotiators from both countries met in Pakistan on Saturday in an attempt to end their six-week confrontation.

Meanwhile, religious leaders in Ukraine proceeded with Easter observances and blessings for troops despite ongoing hostilities, underscoring the symbolic weight of the failed truce.

The rapid collapse of the ceasefire highlights the deep mistrust between Moscow and Kyiv and the persistent inability of both sides to sustain even short-term pauses in fighting during one of Christianity’s most sacred periods.

The war, now entering its fifth year, shows no immediate signs of de-escalation despite continued diplomatic efforts.