Eastern People’s Congress Petitions UN, Calls For Referendum On Biafra

A group, Eastern People’s Congress, EPC, on Tuesday, said it had petitioned the United Nations demanding the conduct of a referendum in Eastern Nigeria to determine its political future in Nigeria’s superstructure.

EPC claimed that the referendum was in tandem with the international laws on self-determination.

EPC’s position was contained in a statement issued by its Publicity Secretary, Comrade Udensi Coolife Udensi. The body condemned the death sentence slammed on Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), by a Federal High Court, Abuja, presided over by Justice James Omotosho.

The group described Kanu’s life sentencing as “a miscarriage of justice”. It cited the absence of a legal basis for the conviction, as highlighted in Section 36(12) of the 1999 Constitution”.

Quoting the group, “The EPC perceives this judgment as a form of oppression and marginalization against the Eastern Region of Nigeria, posing a threat to peace, unity, and national solidarity.

“The EPC calls upon pro-Biafran and pro-eastern organizations, movements, and stakeholders to unite in solidarity against the systemic injustices that continue to undermine the region’s progress.”

It reiterated its commitment to peaceful advocacy, regional unity, and the pursuit of justice for all Eastern Nigerians.

The group also made a case for the immediate release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. It argued that the activities of the IPOB leader were in line with the struggle for self-actualization.

The statement read, “The EPC demands the immediate release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and calls on the United Nations and other international bodies to facilitate a referendum allowing the people of Eastern Nigeria to determine their political future in alignment with international law and the principles of self-determination.

“The Eastern Peoples Congress as an advocacy, human rights and self-determination group remains committed to peaceful advocacy, regional unity, and the pursuit of justice for all Eastern Nigerians.”