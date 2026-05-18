Ebola: Academy Warns Of Possible Spread Into Nigeria

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The Nigerian Academy of Medical Sciences has raised concerns over the recent outbreak of Ebola Virus Disease in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda.

The Academy Rapid Response Committee warned that there might be cross-border transmission into Nigeria.

In a statement on Monday jointly signed by the Committee Chairman, Prof. Obinna Onwujekwe and the Academy President, Emeritus Prof. Osato Giwa-Osagie, the Academy underscored the need for intensified national surveillance and preparedness.

Ebola is a severe and often fatal viral haemorrhagic disease.

The academy noted the past outbreaks had recorded case fatality rates ranging from 25 to 90 per cent, depending on the strain and response capacity.

“The recurrence of Ebola outbreaks within the African continent underscores the continued vulnerability of all nations to transboundary infectious diseases,” the statement read.

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According to the Academy, Ebola is transmitted through direct contact with blood, secretions, organs, or other bodily fluids of infected persons, contaminated materials, infected animals, and the bodies of deceased victims during burial rites.

It further stressed that Nigeria’s successful containment of the 2014 Ebola outbreak demonstrated the effectiveness of a coordinated public health response, but warned against complacency.

The Academy pointed out that as of May 16, 2026, the outbreak had recorded eight laboratory-confirmed cases, 246 suspected cases, and 80 suspected deaths in the DRC, as well as two confirmed cases, including one death, in Uganda.

It, however, urged the Federal Government, through the Federal Ministry of Health, Port Health Services, and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, to strengthen border surveillance, particularly at international airports, seaports, and land crossings.

It also highlighted its recommendations to prevent cross-border transmission in the country, enhanced screening of travellers from affected countries, risk-based movement control measures, and improved diagnostic capacity for early detection and confirmation of suspected cases.

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The Academy further called for the activation of emergency preparedness systems, including isolation facilities, rapid response teams, and adequate stockpiling of personal protective equipment.

It also advised hospitals and clinics to enforce strict infection prevention and control measures, establish Ebola-specific clinical pathways, and ensure prompt isolation of suspected cases.

The Academy also reiterated the need for robust public risk communication to prevent misinformation, panic, and stigmatisation, urging authorities to disseminate accurate information in major Nigerian languages.

“The Academy stands ready to support the Government of Nigeria, healthcare institutions, and the Nigerian public through scientific guidance, expert consultation, public education, and collaborative response initiatives,” the statement added.

It also encouraged regional collaboration with neighbouring countries and international partners to monitor and contain the outbreak.

THE WHISTLER reported on Friday that Africa’s top public health body confirmed a new Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo, with at least 65 people dead and hundreds of suspected cases reported in a remote northeastern province.

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However, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said it is closely monitoring the confirmed Ebola Virus Disease outbreak in Ituri province, DRC, and is working with national authorities and partners to support a rapid, coordinated response.