Ebola Virus: NCDC Issues Advisory To Nigerians Travelling To Uganda

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has cautioned Nigerian citizens and residents against making non-essential travels to Uganda pending when public health authorities have determined the level of Ebola Virus outbreak in the country.

Advertisement

The NCDC Director General, Dr. Ifedayo Adetifa, said this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

The agency said it was monitoring the outbreak of the Sudan strain Ebola virus disease (EVD) in Uganda since it was first officially declared on 20th September 2022.

As of October 29, 2022, the Uganda Ministry of Health reported 128 confirmed cases and 34 deaths.

Adetifa warned that when traveling to Uganda becomes essential, travelers should avoid contact with obviously sick persons or suspected cases of Ebola.

He said that the Port Health Service of the Federal Ministry of Health has caled-up screening of passengers returning from Uganda at Points of Entry (POEs).

The NCDC boss said “travelers to Nigeria with recent travel history to Uganda or persons already in Nigeria but with recent travel history to or transit through Uganda within the past 21 days is to look out for symptoms.

“Symptoms such as fever, muscle pain, sore throat, diarrhea, weakness, vomiting, stomach pain or unexplained bleeding or bruising should promptly call 6232 or the state ministry of health hotlines for assessment and testing.

“Such persons should not visit health facilities by themselves to avoid further spread through the shared transport system (public or private).

“They would be visited at home by dedicated responders for assessment and transported through designated transport arrangements to designated treatment centers when required.

Advertisement

“Intending travelers to Nigeria with the above-stated symptoms before departure, should not travel to Nigeria, but call to report promptly to Port Health Authorities and/or designated health authorities in the country of departure for testing and care,” he said.

He counted that inbound traveller to Nigeria with recent travel history to or through Uganda without symptoms on departure but unwell while in transit should be denied contact with other people.

Adetifa said such people are required to report to Port Health Service on arrival.

“Travellers with a travel history to Uganda who show no symptoms on arrival should provide accurate information on the NITP platform to ensure follow-up from health workers.

“If any of the earlier-mentioned symptoms develop anytime within 21 days of arrival to Nigeria, please self-isolate immediately by staying indoors. Avoid contact with others, including immediate family.

“Call the NCDC 24/7 toll-free line immediately on 6232 or the emergency number of the state ministry of health.”

According to him, early initiation of supportive treatment has been shown to significantly improve outcomes, including reduced deaths.

The director-general said that local or international travel is not recommended until the completion of the 21-day follow-up period, adding that “to prevent the spread of Ebola, the public should adhere to necessary precautionary measures.

“Wash your hands frequently using soap and water or use hand sanitizers when soap and water are not readily available and your hand is not visibly soiled.

“Avoid physical contact with anyone who has symptoms of an infection with an unknown diagnosis.

“Healthcare workers are advised to always adhere to standard precautions. This includes the use of Personal Protective Equipment always when handling patients, and always maintaining a high index of suspicion.”