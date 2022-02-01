Ebonyi ALGON Condemns Call To Disband Ebubeagu

The Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, ALGON, Ebonyi State chapter, Tuesday, condemned the motion moved by members of the National Assembly from Ebonyi State for the disbandment of Ebubeagu security outfit in the state.

Ebubeagu is a security network initiated by Southeast Governors’ Forum to complement conventional agencies in combating crimes in the region. The network was recently launched in Ebonyi State by Gov Dave Umuahi.

However, lawmakers from the zone, mainly from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party in the House of Representatives, reportedly called for the disbandment of the security network.

ALGON, in a release signed by its Ebonyi State chairman, Princess Nkechinyere Iyioku, decsribed the motion ‘as laughable’.

Princess Iyioku, who is also the chairman of Ohaozara local government area, urged the lawmakers to hide their faces in shame.

The statement reads, “The motion would go into history to be a complete spat on the faces of the good people of Ebonyi.

“We expected something better from them rather than going there to undermine the support and goodwill that the state government has received since it set up the EbubeAgu Security Network.

“It is imperative to put the records straight and better educate and clarify the general public as against the lies, falsehood, and propaganda of the PDP elected members of the House of Representatives. Ebubeagu Security Network is a local vigilante team established and duly backed up by law.

“The state network is not just a creation of Ebonyi State but it cuts across the entire states of the Southeast region and the sole purpose of her creation is to complement the Nigeria Police Force and other law enforcement gencies in helping to secure lives, property and combat crimes within both rural and urban communities.”

The union of local government chairmen added that the personnel of the security network were subjected to ‘intense military drilling and training by the joint efforts of selected officials from the Nigerian Army, Police Force and Civil Defence over some time and well oriented with the code of conducts in relating with innocent civilians.’

The statement added that, “The white lie being meddled by the PDP members of the House of Representatives alleging that the operatives of Ebubeagu are not professionally trained, having detention cells and also go on a rampage with AK 47 and AK 49 rifles alongside other dangerous weapons is a confirmation that they are disconnected from the people they represent.

“The Ebubeagu law 2021 stipulates that every arrest made must be handed over to the police within a time-frame. This vague allegation only shows to all Nigerians that the motion is a sponsored campaign of calumny against the outfit.

“We had expected the PDP members of the House of Representatives to sponsor bills, move a motion that would reduce the pains and travails of the poor masses and help in consolidating on the glorious achievements of Governor David Umahi.

“The lawmakers have chosen to play politics with the lives of Ebonyi people by attempting to discredit the tremendous efforts of the governor who has worked painstakingly to establish the Ebubeagu team which has greatly yielded the lasting peace and security we enjoy in the state today.”