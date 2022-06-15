Ebonyi Commissioner Suspended For Poor Performance

The governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. Dave Umahi, Wednesday, suspended the state commissioner for finance and economic development, Mr Okechukwu Orlando Nweze.

Our correspondent gathered that his suspension followed Mr Nweze’s improper discharge of his official functions.

His suspension was contained in a statement issued by the secretary to the state government, Dr Kenneth Ugbala.

Ugbala stated that, “Engr David Nweze Umahi has directed indefinite suspension of Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development Hon Okechukwu Orlando Nweze with effect from June 15th 2022 for his inability to discharge his duties effectively.

“In the light of the above, Mr Orlando Nweze is hereby directed to hand over all government property in his possession to the permanent secretary, Ministry of Finance and Economic Development, before the close of work on Wednesday 15th June 2022.”

There have not been reactions from the suspended commissioner.