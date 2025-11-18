Ebonyi Commissioner’s Brother Shot Dead

222 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Christopher Igwe, younger brother of Ebonyi Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Hon. Uchenna Igwe, has been killed by suspected armed robbers.

THE WHISTLER gathered that the deceased was killed along the Ishieke axis of the Ebonyi Local Government Area in the state.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Joshua Ukandu, has confirmed the killing. According to him, the incident occurred at about 10pm Monday night.

SP Ukandu said, “The incident occurred on Monday night at about 10 pm along the Ishieke area. The armed robbers, after their operations at a cooking gas selling store, began to shoot, and unfortunately, the brother to the commissioner was shot dead.”

The police PPRO urged anybody with useful information on the killing to make the report available to the police for necessary action.

He added that the men of the command had launched investigations into the matter for possible arrest.