Ebonyi Community Exonerates Works Minister From Land Grabbing

The natives of Uburu in Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State have declared their support for the proposed expansion of David Umahi Federal University of Health Science, DUFUHSU.

The community further exonerated the Minister of Works, Eng Dave Umahi, from alleged plan to grab some communal land in the name of expanding the university.

The decision was contained in a communique signed by the Traditional Ruler of the community, HRH Lazarus Umahi, and other community stakeholders, which was made available to newsmen on Thursday.

According to the communique, the decision was a collective agreement which was endorsed by the Uburu Traditional Rulers’ Council.

They described anyone claiming that some people were using the expansion to grab land as retrogressive.

The communique read in part, “The expansion of David Umahi Federal University of Health Sciences (DUFUHSU) is a collective initiative of Ndi Uburu, conceived and endorsed by the Uburu Traditional Council. The council, chaired by HRH Eze Lazarus Umahi Nweze, declared that Sen Umahi is hereby fully exonerated of all allegations regarding the land processes.

“The DUFUHSU land expansion committee, tasked with overseeing the land acquisition, provided a detailed rejoinder to set the record straight.”

The community explained that the committee, led by its Coordinator, Dr Umezurike Daniel, and Secretary Mr Odi Nicholas Enyi, had stated that the university’s Governing Council had formally requested additional land for expansion, as the institution currently occupies less than 20 hectares.

The communique added, “The committee outlined its transparent and inclusive terms of reference, which included conducting community-wide awareness, identifying and engaging affected landowners, obtaining consent and signatures from all affected families,facilitating compensation for every verified landowner.

“All these steps were duly followed, The Committee’s work covered 29 identified landowners, all of whom received compensation and gave written consent. At no point did Sen. David Umahi or any government official engage in land grabbing, intimidation, or threat to life.”

The community stakeholders condemned the actions of few individuals “who seek to exploit the name of Umuchima village to foment division and tarnish the hard-earned reputation of Sen. David Umahi”.

“All community groups affirmed their total support for the DUFUHSU expansion. It as a vital community project that has brought pride, jobs, and sustainable progress,” the communique concluded.