Ebonyi Deputy Speaker Purportedly Removed

The Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Monday, announced the election of Mr Kingsley Ikoro representing Afikpo North West State Constituency as its new deputy speaker.

This followed the declaration of the seat of Chief Obasi Odefa Obasi representing Onitcha East who was the deputy speaker of the House vacant.

The speaker of the State House of Assembly, Mr Francis Nwifuru, at the House session, said the decision followed purported resignation of Chief Obasi as a member of the House.

The speaker said Chief Odefa notified the House about his resignation through a letter he read at the plenary.

He also read another letter purportedly written by Mazi Oliver Osi representing Ivo State Constituency and another member, Mrs Ngozi Ezeilo, claiming that they had defected from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress.

In a swift reaction, Chief Odefa said he never resigned his position as alleged by the speaker.

He said the purported letter containing his resignation was forged. He said he remained the deputy speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly.

The speaker resorted to fabricating a letter containing his purported resignation because he failed to raise the two-third majority to impeach him, Odefa claimed.

He said his trouble started when he refused to join the All Progressives Congress and issued a press statement to affirm his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Our correspondent reports that the new deputy speaker, Mr Kingsley Ikoro, was nominated unopposed by fifteen House members who attended the lroceeeings.

He was sworn in by the clerk of the House.