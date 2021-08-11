Ebonyi Gives Landlords Ultimatum To Renovate Their Buildings, Plant Trees Or Face Sanction

The Ebonyi State government has given landlords whose buildings are located within the major roadways in Abakaliki 14 days to remodel them or face sanctions.

The government gave the warning through the state Commissioner for Capital City Development, Barrister Onyekachi Nwebonyi, in a chat with journalists.

He expressed displeasure that most landlords with houses on Abakaliki’s major streets allowed their buildings, particularly the roofs, to deteriorate without making any plans to renovate them.

Nwebonyi said, “If you look at the city, you can agree with me that in some major streets of the city, we can see decayed and ugly looking roofs; so we want landlords in this city especially in the major streets such as waterworks road, Gunning Road, Ogoja Road, Abakaliki/Ogoja expressway and other major streets in Abakaliki to renovate their buildings, because, as Africans, we don’t know maintenance culture, it’s inherent in us.

“If we want to have a beautiful city, we must have this maintenance culture. Some of these houses were built as far back as 1974, the roofs are outdated, everything is in rickety shape. we must renovate them to meet up with the present developmental status of the capital city.

He said the government has given 14 days notice to all affected landlords to comply or face sanctions.

The commissioner also revealed that all landlords in the capital city are now required to plant trees around their buildings, adding that the greener the environment, the healthier the people are.

He said those who fail to comply would also face sanctions.