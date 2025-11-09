Ebonyi Governor Says Soludo’s Re-Election Testament To His Vision, Intellectual Depth

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Governor Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has congratulated Prof. Charles Soludo on his re- election as Governor of Anambra State .

The governor said the victory is an endorsement of the sterling performance of Prof. Soludo in his first term in office

“On behalf of the Government and the good people of Ebonyi State, I heartily congratulate Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, CFR, on his well-deserved victory at the November 8, 2025 Anambra State Gubernatorial Election.

“Professor Soludo, your victory at the polls is a clear confirmation of the confidence the people of Anambra State have in your visionary leadership, intellectual depth, and tireless commitment to the progress of Ndigbo and the Nigerian nation at large.

“My dear Prof, I am confident that your re-election will further consolidate the democratic ideals, good governance principles, and Igbo-centric ideology.”

“As a fellow governor and brother in the service of our Igbo region and nation Nigeria, I look forward to deeper collaboration between Anambra and Ebonyi States in our shared pursuit of regional integration, economic transformation, and the upliftment of our people” the Governor said .