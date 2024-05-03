Ebonyi Governor Urges NASS To Support State Police

330 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Governor of Ebonyi State, Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru has called on the National Assembly to support the creation of State Police forces in Nigeria.

During a meeting with members of the House of Representatives Committee on Army, Governor Nwifuru argued that the vast size of the country necessitates a shift from the current centralized policing system.

“In the issue of security, you people should help us to support the establishment of State Police because it will help the country. The country has grown so large to an extent that central policing will not control crime. State policing will give us advantage of using people who are familiar with our terrain to combat crimes in our various communities,” the Governor stated.

Furthermore, Governor Nwifuru emphasized his administration’s prioritization of security and highlighted the various supports provided to security agencies within the state to enhance their effectiveness.

The House of Representatives Committee on Army, led by Deputy Chairman Hon. Ogewu David Agada, commended Governor Nwifuru’s efforts in tackling insecurity within Ebonyi State. Their visit aimed to assess challenges faced by the Nigerian Army within the state and find solutions to improve their operations.