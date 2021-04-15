Ebonyi Gov’t Gives Army, Police Motorcycles To Tackle Communal War

43 SHARES Share Tweet

With the escalating communal crisis between Effium and Ezza-Effium communities of Ebonyi State, the state government, Wednesday, distributed 100 motorcycles to some security agencies to help in combating the crisis that has claimed many lives and destroyed property worth millions of naira.

The commissioner for internal security, boarder peace and conflict resolution, Ebonyi State, Mr Stanley Okoroemegha, who presented the motorcycles to the heads of security agencies in the state, reaffirmed the commitment of the state government towards restoring peace in the affected areas.

According to him, the motorcycles would be given to the army, police and the state-owned neighbourhood vigilante group in the ratio of 20, 30, and 50 respectively.

He said the motorcycles would help the security agents in accessing every nook and cranny of the affected areas to fish out the hoodlums.

In his words, “These motorcycles have been distributed to the military, police and the neighborhood watch in Effium and Ezza-Effium community to aid them in bringing lasting peace in the area. It is the fulfillment of the promise the state government made to the security agencies. Effium and Ezza Effium have many hinterlands that vehicles cannot access. As such, the security agencies made an appeal to the governor of the state to procure 100 pieces of the motorcycles.”

Okoroemegha advised them to make judicious use of the motorcycles.