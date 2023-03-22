Ebonyi High Court Burnt By Suspected Thugs

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A yet-to-be-identified gang has set an Ebonyi State High Court located at Owutu Edda community ablaze.

The incident occurred two days after the

conclusion of the governorship and House of Assembly elections in the state.

Mrs Oluchi Uduma, the registrar of the court, disclosed the burning of the court on Tuesday. According to her, the suspects, fingered to be political thugs, invaded the court in the wee hours of Tuesday. They were singing war songs, she added.

She said the inferno destroyed the court, documents as well as other valuable property of the court.

The registrar said the youths of the community and security operatives were mobilized to the scene, but they were not able to apprehend the suspects.

The chairman of Afikpo South Local Government Area, Mr Chima Ekuma Nkama, confirmed the incident.

He said, “It is very unfortunate that the hoodlums launched an attack on the High Court at Owutu Edda community.

“When we went there, the whole place was on fire. We have reported the matter. The state governor, Engr Dave Umahi, and the state the commissioner of police are all aware.

“We are currently doing our best to ensure that the perpetrators are apprehended.”