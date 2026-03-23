Ebonyi Journalist Assault: LG Boss Denies Involvement

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Suspected political thugs on Monday attacked a former Vice Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists in Ebonyi State, Benjamin Nworie.

Nworie, the state correspondent of THISDAY Newspapers, alleged that the attackers were loyalists of the Chairman of Ishielu Local Government Area, Peace Agwu.

The chairman also denied the allegation, challenging the journalist to provide evidence linking her to the attack.

In a petition addressed to the Ebonyi State Council of the NUJ and copied to the Correspondents’ Chapel, Nworie said three men stormed his residence in Ugwuechara, Abakaliki, in the early hours of the day.

He said the assailants confronted him at the bamboo placed near his entrance before assaulting him.

“The thugs forcefully dragged, beat and punched me severely on the face and mouth. They also threatened to kill my family and me. It took the intervention of neighbours to save me from further attacks,” he said.

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Nworie added that he had experienced repeated difficulties due to construction activities allegedly linked to the council chairman, which he said had obstructed access to his residence.

He further raised concerns about his safety, calling on colleagues and security agencies to intervene.

“I want to call on my colleagues and security agencies to be aware that my life and that of my family are now in danger as a result of the attacks and threats,” he added.

However, the Chairman of Ishielu Local Government Area, Peace Agwu, denied the allegation, challenging the journalist to provide evidence linking her to the attack.

“It is a false allegation. I didn’t send anybody to attack him. He should bring evidence of his claim,” she said.