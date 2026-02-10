Ebonyi Killings: Gov Nwifuru Orders Community To Produce Heads Of Persons Killed

533 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Gov Francis Nwifuru has given the Amasiri Community of Afikpo Local Government Area of the state 72 hours to produce the heads of four persons who were killed during the recent mayhem the community allegedly unleashed on Okporojo Oso Edda village in Edda Local Government Area of the state.

The governor gave the order on Monday night when he briefed reporters in Abakaliki after an expanded State Security Council meeting. The meeting was attended by heads of security agencies, traditional rulers, elders’ council, women leaders, and stakeholders from the affected communities.

According to him, the meeting was convened to look into the recurring violence linked to a protracted land dispute in the area. The meeting was also to deliberate on measures already taken to forestall a recurrence of such incidents, he stated, noting that security agencies were making all efforts to bring the perpetrators to book. He said investigations had confirmed that four persons were killed during the attacks, while four others were abducted and are still missing.

“We believe the abducted victims will still be alive,” he said, adding that, “They must be returned safely.”

On the reported shallow graves discovered by security agencies at Amasiri, Gov Nwifuru said it was disturbing and “a serious threat to peace and security”. He threatened to sanction Amasiri community if the natives failed to comply with the ultimatum within the stipulated period, stressing that “the state government remains committed to enforcing the rule of law and restoring normalcy”. He also cautioned against any action that might escalate the crisis.

Speaking, the state Commissioner of Police, CP Adaku Uche-Anya, said existing sanctions imposed on Amasiri would remain until the conditions set by the government were fully met. According to her, the joint security operations involving the police, military, DSS, and civil defence personnel were ongoing to maintain law and order, and to locate missing persons from neighbouring communities affected by the violence.

The Ebonyi State Founding Fathers, led by High Chief Hyacinth Ikpor, expressed support for the government’s intervention. He said the group was actively involved in peace discussions and committed to ensuring stability in the region.

Also the Chairman of the Ebonyi Elders Council, HRH Ben Okah, pledged the council’s cooperation, emphasising the importance of dialogue and unity in resolving the conflict.

A representative of Amasiri community, Bishop Kenneth Oko, promised that his community would comply with the directives and work toward restoring peace. He expressed optimism that calm would return through cooperation and adherence to lawful instructions.

Chief George Ukpai, on behalf of the Edda Clan, promised that members of the clan would avoid reprisals while supporting ongoing peace initiatives.