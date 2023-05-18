Ebonyi Loses Ex-Senator

24 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Chief Anyim Udeh, who represented Ebonyi South senatorial district at the National Assembly, dies at 82, his family announced on Thursday.

This was contained in a statement signed by Mr Nnanna Ude, the deceased’s eldest son, which was made available to THE WHISTLER in Abakaliki.

Udeh (jnr) stated that the elder statesman died on May 15, two weeks before the celebration of his 82nd birthday.

The statement read that, “It is with heavy hearts but total gratitude to the Almighty God that our family announces the passing of our father, Senn(Elder) Anyim Chukwu Ude, MON.

“He departed this world and joined the saints on Monday, May 15, 2023, just two weeks to his 82nd birthday.

“Details of the funeral arrangements will be announced by the family as we seek your prayers for the repose of his soul to eternal life in the bosom of our Lord Jesus Christ.”

THE WHISTLER gathered that the departed was elected to represent the Ebonyi South Senatorial District in 2007.

He was born on June 1, 1941 in Akaeze, Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State. Prior to his election into the Senate, the late Ude served in the Nigerian public service spanning 42 years.

Facts show that he was a veteran journalist, broadcaster and administrator. Among the places he served are the Eastern Nigeria Information Service, and Printers and Publishers of ‘Nigerian Outlook’ in May 1965 as a reporter.

He was also director-general of Imo Broadcasting Corporation (IBC); and pioneer DG, Abia Broadcasting Corporation.”

Aside these, the late Udeh is the pioneer commissioner of the Ebonyi Ministry of Commerce and Industry.