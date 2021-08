EBONYI: Medicine Students To Pay N3m, Foreigners N10m As School Fees

Nigerian medicine students of the King David University Of Medical Sciences (KDUMS), Uburu, Ebonyi State, are to pay N3 million as tuition and accommodation fees in the 2021/2022 academic session.

Their foreign counterparts are to pay N10 million as school fees in the new session.

This was disclosed in a public notice signed by Professor Jesse Uneke, Acting Vice-Chancellor of the University.

KDUMS is located in Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The state-owned medical university is named after the incumbent governor of the state, Dave Umahi.

Below is the breakdown of school fees for various courses at the university.

King David University of Medical Sciences (KDUMS) School Fees Schedule for Nigerian Students

S/No Course Nigerian Students (₦)

1 Medicine & Surgery 3.0million

2 Pharmacy 2.5million

3 Nursing Science 2.0million

4 Medical Laboratory Science 2.0million

5 Dentistry 2.0million

6 Optometry 2.0million

7 Biomedical Engineering 2.0million

8 Radiography and Radiation Sciences 2.0million

9 Health Economics 2.0million

10 Hospital & Healthcare Administration 2.0million

11 Physiotherapy 2.0million

12 Health Policy & Health Systems 2.0million

13 Public Health 2.0million

14 Human Nutrition and Dietetics 2.0million

15 Human Anatomy 2.0million

16 Physiology 1.0million

17 Biochemistry 1.0million

18 Microbiology/Parasitology 1.0million

19 Traditional & Complementary Medicine 1.0million

20 Computer Science 1.0million

21 Applied Biology/Biotechnology 1.0million

22 Industrial Physics/Astronomy 1.0million

23 Industrial Mathematics/Statistics 1.0million

24 Industrial Chemistry 1.0million

25 Pre-Degree Program 500,000

King David University of Medical Sciences (KDUMS) School Fees Schedule for International Students

S/No Course International Students (₦)

1 Medicine & Surgery 10million

2 Pharmacy 10million

3 Nursing Science 10million

4 Medical Laboratory Science 10million

5 Dentistry 10million

6 Optometry 10million

7 Biomedical Engineering 10million

8 Radiography and Radiation Sciences 10million

9 Health Economics 10million

10 Hospital & Healthcare Administration 10million

11 Physiotherapy 10million

12 Health Policy & Health Systems 10million

13 Public Health 10million

14 Human Nutrition and Dietetics 10million

15 Human Anatomy 10million

16 Physiology 10million

17 Biochemistry 10million

18 Microbiology/Parasitology 10million

19 Traditional & Complementary Medicine 8million

20 Computer Science 8million

21 Applied Biology/Biotechnology 8million

22 Industrial Physics/Astronomy 8million

23 Industrial Mathematics/Statistics 8million

24 Industrial Chemistry 8million

25 Pre-Degree Program 5million