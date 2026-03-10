Ebonyi Monarch Killing: Police Arrest Mastermind, Recover Arms, Charms

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Ebonyi State Police Command said it has arrested the mastermind, Nwazunku Stephen, of the kidnapping of the traditional ruler of Ndufu Alike Ikwo, late Ezeogo Francis Igwe.

Igwe was kidnapped last Sunday on his way to church; his abductors later killed him after demanding a ransom.

The police had earlier arrested nine suspects, including the State Publicity Secretary of the APC.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Joshua Ukandu, in a statement, said that one of the suspects led operatives of the Command attached to the Anti-Kidnapping Squad to his hideout, where the suspect was arrested.

He said that items recovered from the suspect include one SMG rifle, one pump-action rifle, three locally made Beretta pistols, eleven rounds of 9mm live ammunition, ten live cartridges, a machete, a shovel, and assorted charms.

“In furtherance of the Command’s ongoing investigation into the kidnapping and murder of HRH Eze Francis Igwe, on 7th March 2026, one of the suspects led operatives of the Command attached to the Anti-Kidnapping Squad to his lair.

“During a search of the location, officers recovered one SMG rifle, one pump-action rifle, three locally made Beretta pistols, eleven rounds of 9mm live ammunition, ten live cartridges, a machete, a shovel, and assorted charms.

“Furthermore, on 8th March 2026, operatives arrested one of the suspects and the alleged mastermind of the kidnapping and murder of the monarch, identified as Nwazunku Stephen, at his hideout in Ikwo after sustained surveillance and intelligence-led operations. The suspect has since provided useful information and is currently assisting the command in the ongoing investigation.

“The Command assures the public that investigations are ongoing and all those connected to the crime will be apprehended and brought to justice,” Ukandu stated.