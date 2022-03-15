Ebonyi PDP Lawmakers Debunk Sacking Of Three Colleagues By APC-Majority House

The lawmakers of the All Progressives Congress in the Ebonyi House of Assembly, Tuesday, declared the seats of three lawmakers who are members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) vacant.

The affected lawmakers are Ali Okechukwu (Ishielu North), Franca Okpo (Abakaliki North) and Victor Aleke (Ebonyi North West).

Recall that the House had last month impeached the deputy speaker, Obasi Odefa. The House is controlled by the APC.

Tuesday’s development was sequel to an emergency meeting summoned by the House speaker, Hon Francis Nwifuru.

At the meeting, the speaker read out resignation letters purportedly submitted by the affected PDP lawmakers.

After the reading, a motion was moved by Hon Chinedu Onah representing Ohaukwu South, urging the House to declare their seats vacant.

Onah’s motion was seconded by Chukwuma Igwe (Onicha West).

It was gathered that the three lawmakers were absent during the proceedings. The other five PDP lawmakers were also absent.

Fifteen APC lawmakers were in attendance, our correspondent gathered.

The speaker, Mr Nwifuru, later ordered the clerk of the House to notify the Independent National Electoral Commission to conduct fresh elections to fill the vacant seats. The House later proceeded on a three-month recess.

However, the PDP arm of the House Tuesday evening debunked the development.

One of them, Hon Victor Aleke, said the action of the APC lawmakers in the House amounted to contempt of court.

According to him, “We hereby urge all constituents of these members whose seats were purportedly declared vacant to remain calm and peaceful as the court pronouncement that sacked the 16 Ebonyi State House of Assembly members still stands until they get a stay of execution or get favourable judgement from the appellate court.

“As it stands now, Ebonyi State House of Assembly members are made of Hon Chris Usulor, Hon Victor A leke, Hon Chidi Ejem, Hon Humphrey Nwuruku, Hon Oliver Osi, Hon (Mrs) Franka Okpo, Hon Okechukwu Ali, Hon (Mrs) Lilian Ezulor.

“These are the members of the state House of Assembly until a court of competent jurisdiction says otherwise or fresh elections conducted after 90 days according to Justice Inyang Ekwo’s declaratory judgment.”

Justice Ekwo of an Abuja High Court had sacked Ebonyi governor Dave Umahi alongside the lawmakers who joined him to defect to the APC from the PDP. Ekwo’s judgement has been appealed by Chief Umahi.