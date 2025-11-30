Ebonyi Residents Charged To Protect Electricity Infrastructure

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Managing Director of EastLand Electricity Distribution Limited (EEDL), Engr Nnamdi Chuka-Nwosu, weekend, charged residents of Ebonyi State to protect electricity infrastructure from vandals.

THE WHISTLER reports that EastLand Electricity Distribution Limited is a subsidiary of the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC) responsible for electricity distribution within Ebonyi State.

The managing director stated this in Abakaliki while interfacing with some electricity consumers. He condemned the frequent cases of vandalism of electricity infrastructure in the state and called for the cooperation of customers to safeguard them in the interest of the public.

He said the agency was making efforts to improve the electricity supplies to its customers on Tranche B.

According to him, “Efforts are underway to ensure the timely completion of the ongoing Meter Acquisition Fund (MAF) Tranche B metering initiative which is designed to close the metering gap within Band ‘A’ feeders.”

He added that a recently commissioned 500KVA transformer at Ukwuachi was to restore power to the area following the parking up of the one which was serving them.

In his words, “The transformer is serving Idembia Ishieke and environs, an area with high concentration of students of Ebonyi State University. This will definitely impact the wellbeing of the students positively.”