Ebonyi State Not Part Of IPOB’s Sit-At- Home, Commissioner Warns Residents

The Ebonyi State Government has cautioned residents of the state against obeying the sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), ahead of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu’s court outing on Tuesday.

The Commissioner for Markets and Parks, Nwachukwu Eze, warned that residents who obey the sit-at-home would be severely punished.

IPOB had last week through it spokesperson, Comrade Emma Powerful, announced the sit-at-home for Tuesday in protest of Kanu’s continued trial.

Kanu, who’s facing trial before Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court Abuja for treasonable felony is due to appear in court on Tuesday.

According to Eze, “All markets and parks leaderships in Ebonyi are by this announcement directed to ensure that markets are open for businesses on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

“The state is not in any way part of the sit-at-home order by IPOB. Please note that strict compliance to this directive is very important as failure to do so will attract severe punishment.”