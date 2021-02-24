Ebonyi Woman Arrested Trying To Sell Own Baby To Open Beer Parlour

53 SHARES Share Tweet

One Victoria Chekwube, 32, has been arrested by the Ebonyi State Police Command for allegedly trying to sell her four-month-old baby for N40, 000 in her bid to open a beer parlour.



Our correspondent gathered that the woman was staying at a demolished market located at Hausa quarters in Abakaliki, where she was impregnated by a yet-to-be identified man. Her move to sell her baby was truncated by some people who got the information and reported it to the police, leading to her arrest.

The lady told newsmen when she was paraded by the police in Abakaliki, Tuesday, that, “I’m from Ebonyi State. I’m into prostitution. I used to stay at Ogbe Hausa in Abakaliki here. My customer paid me N5, 000.00, and slept with me without condom. I became pregnant. I am suffering. I can’t find food to eat.

“This is my child, four months old. His name is Victus Chekwube. I want to sell him because I can’t take care of him. I want to sell him for N40, 000.00. I am suffering and I want to go and look for my future.”

The police PRO, Ebonyi State, Mrs Loveth Oda, told newsmen that the nursing mother was caught at Abacha roundabout when she was looking for buyers.



Odah added that the nursing mother and her baby would be handed over to the Welfare Department, Ministry of Women’s Affairs and Social Development, Ebonyi State.



According to her, “This lady said she is a commercial sex worker. She said she doesn’t want to keep this baby she is carrying. She told us that she is looking for anybody who can pay her N40, 000.00 and then take the baby. She said she wants to open a beer parlour business, where she can earn a living from. She said she cannot exactly say the particular customer that put her in the family way. She only told us that there was a particular day that many customers were coming, and she was charging them N1, 500.00 with condom, and N5, 000.00 without condom. And that after that day, she missed her period.

“All this while, we have been talking to her not to do something like this; but she is not willing to listen to us. We have tried talking to her to know the value of her own baby and the pride of womanhood. She refused. She even told us that the safety of the baby is not guaranteed if we allow her to go home with the baby. Victoria told us that she would throw the baby away and then face her future.”