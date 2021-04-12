EBUBEAGU: Why S/East Govs Plan Regional Security Outfit–Ikpeazu

34 SHARES Share Tweet

The Abia State governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has said the Southeast Governors decided to form a regional security outfit, codenamed Ebube Agu, to combat the security challenges in the region.

Speaking during an appearance on Channels Television on Sunday night, the governor said the headquarters and central command of the security outfit would be located in Enugu State.

According to the governor, Ebube Agu, which means the presence of a lion, connotes protection, territorial authority, strength and power

Ikpeazu said operatives of Ebube Agu would oversee and monitor the activities of vigilante groups in the Southeast.

Speaking on its modus operandi, Ikpeazu said that the new outfit would be rural-based, and is also going to be intelligence-based.

Ikpeazu, however, did not confirm or deny if the personnel of Ebube Agu would bear arms and wear uniforms.

According to Ikpeazu, what is of importance is that he and his colleagues from the other four states in the region would cooperate to ensure that operatives of the outfit would be properly equipped.

His words: “Ebube Agu would be a security outfit both in name, purpose, and action. They will be properly equipped. I want to assure you that all the states in the southeast already have various vigilante outfits.

“We want to call for a harmonised, synergised system of action to be able to compare notes, to be able to set up digital platforms that can respond to communication challenges.

“It means today we have come together to synergise and see how best we can protect lives and properties of citizens within this geopolitical zone.

“Security situation across Nigeria as it is today is dynamic. We are just trying to respond to our peculiar circumstances in the southeast. We are not copying from any geopolitical zone.”

Speaking further, Governor Ikpeazu said his state has not witnessed a single case of bank robbery since he became governor in 2015. While attributing the success of his administration in the area of security to the deployment of gatekeepers in various communities whose job is intelligence gathering, the governor described Abia as one of the safest states in the country.

He said part of the success the state has recorded in security is attributable to the support it has accorded the police, NSCDC, the military, and other security outfits.

The governor also hinted that the state’s Security Council has resolved to synergise with the security agencies to put in place a joint team of the military and parliamentary agencies to be on patrol across major cities in the state, particularly Aba, Umuahia, and Ohafia.