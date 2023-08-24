Economic Crisis Will Soon Be Over, Finance Minister Assures Nigerians

The Minister of Finance and the Co-ordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun has assured Nigerians that better days are ahead with the implementation of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Edun speaking on Thursday at a two day retreat of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms in Abuja said it is the wish of the President to create jobs, reduce poverty, control micro and macro economic policies.

This, he stated would create stable environment to attract investors, stabilize the exchange rate and drive the economy to reduce poverty to the lowest level.

Edun added that though removal of fuel subsidy has slowed down the economy , however ,there are interventions put in place to cushion the pains of the reform and correct leakages on subsidy.

He promised that the era of the nation’s Gross Domestic Product per capital fallen by 30 per cent over the past 10 years will be a thing of the past with the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The Finance Minister assured that the issue of hyper inflation in the nation’s economy would be addressed.

He reminded the committee members of the President’s 30 days deadline to deliver something tangible on their assignment, adding that the economy was not growing fast as expected.

He enjoined the committee to fast tract it’s assignment as there was no time to waste.

Edun thanked members of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms who are determined, committed and courageous to carry out their assignment which will be of benefit to Nigerians.

In his remarks,the Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, Mr.Taiwo Oyedele, disclosed that the Terms of Reference of their committee are fiscal governance, revenue administration and tax policy review.

The Chairman highlighted the deliverables from the committee which include optimum taxes; harmonised revenue collection functions; a revised national tax policy; national fiscal framework; preparation of bills for constitutional amendment; revenue optimisation; production of a model template for sub-nationals and establishment of the national tax amnesty scheme.

Membership of the committee cut across both public and private sectors.

Mr Zachaeus Adedeji, Special Adviser to Mr.President on Revenue; Mr Wale Akinterinwa, Chairman Committee of Finance Commissioners of Nigeria; Mr.Muhammad Nami,the Chairman of Federal Inland Revenue Service among others.