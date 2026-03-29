Economic Setbacks Caused By Middle-East Crisis—Tinubu

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…Opts For Low-Key 74th Birthday

President Bola Tinubu on Sunday attributed the current challenges facing the country to “temporary setbacks ” caused by the crisis experienced in the Middle East as a result of the war between the United States, Isreal and Iran.

The President said this in his special birthday message released on Sunday morning by his Spokesman, Bayo Onanuga.

The ongoing conflict involving Iran and its regional adversaries has triggered a sharp disruption in global energy markets, with far-reaching consequences for fuel prices in Nigeria.

At the centre of the crisis is the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping route through which about 20 per cent of global oil supply passes.

Disruptions to this corridor have tightened global supply, pushing crude oil prices above $100 per barrel and, in some cases, beyond $110 amid fears of prolonged shortages.

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For Nigeria, the impact has been paradoxical. While higher crude prices boost export earnings as Africa’s largest oil producer, the country remains heavily dependent on imported refined petroleum products, making it highly vulnerable to global price swings.

As international crude prices surged, domestic petrol prices also climbed sharply. Retail prices rose to between about N1,200 and N1,300 per litre in several parts of the country, with projections suggesting they could exceed N1,500 or even approach N2,000 per litre if the crisis persists.

Tinubu, however, said amidst the setbacks, the reforms initiated by his administration have started to yield results for the economy going by the positive economic indices.

The message reads, “My dear fellow Nigerians, today, as I clock another year on the journey of life, I’m filled with joy and gratitude for the opportunity to serve this great nation. I want to take this moment to thank Nigerians for their messages, show of love and prayers on the occasion of my 74th birthday. I thank all our citizens for their patriotism, solidarity and support for our administration.

“To those who have taken space in newspapers or paid for air time on radio and television to wish me well, I thank you immensely.

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“I must thank my wife, First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, for her kind and loving words. I also thank Vice President Kashim Shettima for all he said about me.

“Consistent with my tradition of marking my birthday in line with the mood of the nation, I resolved to observe this year’s birthday in a low-key manner.

“As I mark this special day, I am reminded of the challenges we’ve faced since we initiated our reforms. I’m glad that our sacrifices have not been in vain, as we can see a glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel, despite the temporary setback caused by the ongoing Middle East crisis.

“The credit for the positive outcomes we have achieved does not belong solely to me, our Renewed Hope team, or our government. We achieved the gains together.

“As we march towards the third anniversary of our administration, it is my deepest conviction that we shall succeed in building a brighter future for our citizens and future generations.

“We are determined to confront some of the challenges we face today, and with your continued support, we shall overcome.

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“Let us continue to work together to build a stronger, prosperous and more resilient nation that will make Nigeria the pride of Africa.

“Thank you all, and happy 74th birthday to me!”