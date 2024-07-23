Ede Poly Expels 27 Students For Protesting Against EFCC

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The management of Federal Polytechnic Ede, Osun State, has expelled 27 students for their involvement in a protest against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The demonstration, which took place on May 9, 2024, was in response to an EFCC raid on suspected internet fraudsters in areas populated by students.

The action sparked outrage among the students, who accused the school management of complacency and neglect towards their arrested colleagues in EFCC custody.

The protest escalated into a violent demonstration, resulting in the destruction of property on campus. In response, the institution’s management suspended the activities of the Student Union and its executives.

One of the letters seen by THE WHISTLER and dated July 18, 2024, with reference number FPE/REG/EXPUL/013, the Acting Registrar, E.A. Aruwajoye, informed the affected students of their expulsion.

The letter read, “Please recall that you were alleged to have been involved in a protest journey to the offices of EFCC, Ibadan zonal office to demand the release of students’ Economic and Financial Crime Commission, Ibadan zonal office to demand the release of some students who were arrested by operatives of EFCC at Owode-Ede on 9th May, 2024.

“Your action and that of others, led to the breakdown of law and order on campus which culminated in destruction of property and the disruption of First Semester Examination 2023/2024 Academic Session.

“The Management, at its meeting held on 12th July, 2024, considered the report of the students’ crisis and found you culpable for breach of procedures and peace within and outside the Polytechnic environment.

“You are hereby expelled from the Polytechnic with immediate effect.

You should therefore hand over your identity card and any other Polytechnic property in your possession to your Head of Department with immediate effect.

“By copies of this letter, your parents and other Polytechnic Functionaries are hereby informed accordingly. Thank you.”

Confirming the development, a statement by the Management of the institution through the Public Relations Officer, Sola Lawal, stated that, “the management of the Federal Polytechnic, Ede Osun State constituted an investigation committee to unravel the miseries surrounding the Student’s crisis/rampage of Thursday May 9th, 2024 leading to the stoning of people at the senior staff club

“The unprovoked attitude led to the vandalization of individual and institution’s properties. This unwarranted action negates the motto of the great citadel which is “KNOWLEDGE, SKILL AND CHARACTER which the institution is known for

“After a painstaking and thorough investigation, the following decisions were arrived at expelling 27 students(HND 1 and 2), suspended two students for two academic sessions, 8 other HND 1 and 2 were suspended,

“Two former students union leaders were banned from entering the school on both campuses.”