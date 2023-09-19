EDITORIAL: The Senators Plan To Move Against Akpabio

127 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Senator Ishaku Abbo, the lawmaker representing Adamawa North Senatorial District, is a politician not given to the subtleties of speech-making. He speaks straight from his heart and always appears not to mind even if his words would ruffle feathers as long as he feels sufficiently aggrieved.

When the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, picked fellow Muslim, Kashim Shettima, as his running mate, Abbo was one of the prominent Christian northern members of the APC who withdrew from the party’s presidential campaign after voicing his disagreement with a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

In a combustious reposte to a report published by THE WHISTLER on Saturday, exposing a plot by some senators to impeach the senate president, Godswill Akpabio, Senator Abbo went all out for Akpabio.

Although some other national dailies also carried similar reports, Senator Abbo singled out THE WHISTLER report for its audacity to mention the names of some of the senators allegedly behind the plot. Sen Abbo spoke like a man provoked into admitting the truth. The senator did not deny the report but merely accused the senate president of sponsoring it to blackmail some senators and pit President Bola Tinubu against the North.

Abbo said, “As a Northern senator and an official of the Northern Senators Forum, I boldly affirm that this news is intentionally disseminated and propagated by the ‘camp’ of Senator Akpabio solely to pit President Bola Tinubu against the North. I call on Senator Akpabio to rein in his camp, as the seeds of discord and deep ethno-religious division they are sowing will not bode well for the country. Why the North? Why in Saudi Arabia?”

Then he went on to confirm reports that senators were planning to move against Akpabio without directly saying so. He exposed the quiet storm within the senate by revealing the alleged sins of Akpabio.

He said Akpabio refused to appoint senators who did not support his election as senate president into “Category A Committees,” and had turned the Upper Chamber into an arm of the presidency.

He added, “If Akpabio and his camp wanted a united Senate, much like Ahmed Lawan, they would have known exactly what to do during Senate Standing Committees allocation and supplementary budget resources allocation. But the camp of the SP continued to treat the senate as a conquered territory where the winner walked away with the spoils of war. A classic case of the winner takes all.”

The senator also berated Akpabio for the way he handled the ministerial screening, and especially the rejection of three of the initial forty-eight nominees, which he felt was condescending to the senate.

Abbo said, “Let me pose this question: During the ministerial screening when three ministerial nominees were denied clearance by the senate, which committee examined the petitions against them? Was it Ethics and Privileges, an ad-hoc committee, or the committee of the whole? Was the report deliberated and debated during plenary? Was there any voting, either AYE or NAY?

“The Senate President simply absented himself during plenary, leaving the Senate waiting in the Chamber for over three hours while he was at the Villa. This is something that has never occurred in the history of the Senate. Then he returned and read out the names of those cleared and ‘waved’ papers in his hand, citing security reports from NSA or DSS as the reason for not clearing some ministers.

“In my opinion, this is the lowest the Senate has ever descended. Who granted NSA, DSS DG, or IGP the authority to correspond with the Senate? What kind of communication is that? Executive communication or reckless communication?”

Abbo spoke a day after the senate denied there was any plot to impeach Akpabio, calling the reports “satanic verses” and dismissing the alleged impeachment move as “purported and illusory plots of leadership change in the Senate.”

But Abbo’s tirade against Akpabio has exposed a deep-seated resentment of the senate president by a section of the senate, which sees him as incapable of weaning the upper chamber from the apron strings of the presidency. This does not bode well for the National Assembly and for Nigeria’s fledgling democracy.

The Sun also reported on Tuesday that northern senators are angry with Akpabio over his inability to prevent alleged neglect of their region in President Bola Tinubu’s major appointments.

Quoting the aggrieved northern senators, the paper said, “Besides the alleged perception of Akpabio’s lack of capacity to checkmate the purported domination of an ethnic nationality in the financial ecosystem, his alleged refusal to deal with some powerful interest groups, particularly some petrol importers and the electricity distribution companies on some proposed financial deals bordering on 40 per cent electricity tariff hike and payment of outstanding money to fuel importers.”

These are legitimate concerns that must be addressed by any self-respecting legislature. There’s no doubt Akpabio is presiding over a grumpy senate that feels its powers whittled. The legislative environment must be detoxified to enable it to become part of the solution urgently needed by this country.

The country is already in dire economic straits and requires all hands on deck, including the lawmakers to work in positive harmony with the executive. While it is desirable for Nigeria’s democracy to have an independent and vibrant legislature that can be a check on the excesses of the executive, we cannot afford a fractious and self-centred legislature that sees itself as opposition to the executive.

We call on aggrieved senators to immediately resolve whatever differences they have with the leadership of the Senate and work together for the interest of the people who elected them.

We also call on the senate leadership, especially the senate president who has made several gaffes since he was elected president, to urgently call a truce. Akpabio has carried himself so far like a headmaster leading his pupils. He must know that he is senate president by the grace of his colleagues and not the presidency, and must show he’s the right leader for NASS at this time.

Senator Ndume, who is also not given to subtleties when he talks, had earlier warned Akpabio to behave himself or incur the wrath of his colleagues.

After the screening and confirmation of the ministerial nominees, in August, Akpabio told senators that money had been credited to their bank accounts to enjoy their vacation, which began on 7 August.

Akpabio’s statement generated negative public reactions and some senators who confirmed the payment said it was only N2 million which was part of their budget. But Akpabio’s indiscretion angered many senators, including Ndume who issued a brawny statement.

He said Akpabio made a “very wrong statement” and revealed that senators were planning “to take drastic action” against him.

As the leader of NASS, Akpabio must reform himself and position the legislature to perform its oversight duties as diligently as possible while not turning it into opposition chambers. He must earn the respect and confidence of his colleagues by his actions and utterances.

As Senator Abbo advised, President Tinubu worked hard for him to become senate president, but it is not the president that will help him manage his colleagues. It is his duty to manage his colleagues. In fact, it is his most important duty.